The health ministers of the federal states propose changes to the quarantine rules © GOLLNOW / dpa

The health ministers of the federal states proposed changes to the quarantine rules on Wednesday in view of the spread of the new Corona variant Omikron.

Magdeburg – The health ministers of the federal states proposed changes to the quarantine rules on Wednesday in view of the spread of the new Corona variant Omikron. Vaccinated employees of the critical infrastructure, for example in clinics and nursing homes, should be able to end isolation because of an infection “for the purpose of taking up work” after five days with a negative PCR test. Saxony-Anhalt’s Minister of Health, Petra Grimm-Benne, informed about the proposal on Wednesday after a video switch. The SPD politician is currently the chairwoman of the conference of health ministers.

According to the decision of the health ministers, the quarantine period for symptom-free close contacts of infected people should be seven days. Boosted persons should no longer be quarantined as close contacts. Regular self-tests are recommended. Unvaccinated people should be able to end the quarantine after seven days with a negative PCR test, employees in the critical infrastructure should be able to end it after five days with a negative PCR test. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the Prime Minister will discuss the proposals in the federal-state switchboard.

Grimm-Benne said a shortening of the quarantine times had to be “practicable”. The health authorities are overstaffed, so you have to come to “simpler regulations”. “We want people to understand that, and we want solutions that the health authorities support,” said the SPD politician. (dpa)