The third annual conference of the Emirates Health Economics Division in Dubai called for attention to the specialty of health economics in the Arab world to achieve the required efficiency of budgets allocated to health, and to benefit from artificial intelligence tools to organize health data, reduce the cost of treating diseases, especially chronic diseases, and support a sustainable health system.

The conference sessions, organized by the Emirates Health Economics Division of the Emirates Medical Association, began yesterday and will continue for three days, with the participation of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Dubai Health Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health.

The conference was opened by the Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, with the participation of 60 speakers from 35 countries.

Dr. Al Amiri stressed the importance of the conference, which discusses the best ways to benefit from the budgets allocated to the health sector, in a way that contributes to raising the level of medical services in hospitals and health centers, noting the keenness of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to raise the efficiency of health services provided to citizens, residents and visitors in cooperation with government and private health agencies. In accordance with international health standards.

He stated that according to World Health Organization reports, nine trillion dollars were spent on health services in the world in 2020, a large percentage of which was to treat five diseases: diabetes, heart, lung, cancer, and mental illness, and these expenses are increasing.

For her part, Head of the Emirates Health Economics Division, Dr. Sarah Al-Dallal, said that the conference is being held with the participation of international experts to discuss various axes in the field of health economics, discuss current and expected challenges, and focus on value-based health systems. She stated that the conference sessions review studies presented by participants from the ministries of health in the Gulf states, European countries, and experts from the World Bank.

She pointed out that the list of speakers at the conference includes the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Allied Medical Services in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ahmed Al-Juday, and the Head of the Health Care Sector at the World Economic Forum in New York, Dr. Shyam Bishen, and specialists from Europe, the Gulf countries, Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia.

She added: The conference discusses achieving the required efficiency from budgets allocated to health and value-based health care.

It also addresses the development of medical services in the Gulf and Arab countries using available health resources, developing solutions for sustainable financing, achieving higher efficiency in health spending, and providing optimal health insurance.

She continued: The sessions discuss directing budgets to address the main noncommunicable diseases, which are heart diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes.

“Ejada” program

Advisor to the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, Dr. Mohammed Farghaly, stressed the importance of holding the conference that examines the foundations of health spending for health budgets, in a way that provides patients with integrated health care in accordance with international standards and with budgets based on the value of the service.

He pointed out that the conference discusses ways to provide health insurance to different segments of society, based on a comprehensive and effective database, and also addresses the policy of biosimilars to diabetes medications and its recommendations.

Farghaly stated that the conference will review the “Ejada” program in Dubai, which is the latest and most advanced health insurance system, which aims to provide patients with more intensive care, and activate the role of customers and their participation in shaping the future of health care in Dubai, through innovative ideas, a constructive point of view, and objective observations. And personal experience.