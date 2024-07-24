They want to make a virtue out of necessity. Florestan.

He Health sector has been the most disastrous of the management of the President Lopez Obrador that in 2019 promised that By 2020 we would have a better public health system than Denmark’s.

He January 1, 2020 disappeared from Seguro Popular that more good than bad, provided care to tens of millions of Mexicans without access to social security institutions, premiered the Institute of Health for Wellbeing, INSABI and announced that We would have the Danish system in 2021in 2021 that in 2022in 2022 that in 2023 and in 2023 that in April 2024but now he would be the best in the world.

April passed, and then it became Septemberthe last month of his government, within 31 days, and no signs of compliance within that period, thus becoming, promise in deception.

In 2023, Given the failure of INSABI, it disappeared and charged everything to IMSS-Bienestar.

During that period, Mexico was the third worst country in the world in managing the Covid pandemicwith a balance that the government always hid of More than 800 thousand deadof which 320 thousand died due to the inability of public services.

In this case, the responsibility lies with the person who appointed Hugo López-Gatell as anti-Covid tsar, who went so far as to declare that if 60,000 people died it would be a catastrophic scenario. There were more than twelve catastrophic scenarios, 800,000 people, and nothing.

I mention this because On Tuesday morning, the 16th, without any shame, this sector being a disaster zone for the 4-T, publicly recommended three health officials so that continue in Claudia Sheinbaum’s government which, in addition to being a lack of respect, is a cause of conflict: if he ratifies them, he imposed them, otherwise, he sent them packing so as not to refer to the miserable fate to which he usually sends his opponents and critics.

But that’s how he handles it.

SCRAPS

1. PRIZE.- Jorge Alcocer announced in August 2023 that the general director of IMSS-Bienestar would be Alejandro Calderón Alipi, who was responsible for the consolidated purchases of medicines and equipment at INSABI! Yes, at the failed INSABI. What a leap!

2. OVER-REPRESENTATION.- What the regime wants is for the 54 percent of votes it obtained in Congress to become 75 percent of the deputies, 375, more than the qualified majority and a 20 percent over-representation that the law caps at eight percent. And for the 45 percent of the opposition votes to be reduced to 25 percent, 125 legislators. And they already take it for granted; and

3. SALES.- They are not the summer ones, no. They are the INE ones that announced historic fines to the parties for cheating in the campaigns for more than 1,400 million pesos, Morena being the most fined with 900 million and at night they reduced them by almost 500 million pesos. What is it like to handle other people’s money, that of the INE and that of the parties.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

