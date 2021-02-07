The Department of Health has designated all vaccination centers for the Covid-19 vaccine in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and other Emirates for all citizens and residents of the elderly, people with chronic diseases and people of determination, for a period of 6 weeks starting today, as stated by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office through its official account on the social networking site Twitter “.

The media office added, “The department’s decision comes in line with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s plan to continue to give priority to the most vulnerable groups.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

