The first examination for admission to the Torre Pacheco Local Police has been postponed due to the health crisis. For the realization of the first test scheduled for February 9, almost 500 applicants were summoned, who opted for a dozen places. The City Council informs applicants that all the information on these selective tests is published on the electronic headquarters. The new date will be published in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM) at least 15 calendar days in advance.