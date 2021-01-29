The Region of Murcia, jointly with the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, the Valencian Community, Catalonia and Andalusia, concentrated most of the home sales made by foreigners in the third quarter of last year, according to the Valuation Institute data. At the national level, the sale of homes by foreigners is showing signs of recovery. Last summer, operations carried out by foreigners represented 11.4% of the total of those carried out at the national level, only 1.2 points below what they represented in the third quarter of 2019.

The experts from the Valuation Institute highlighted that, despite the decline in activity, “prices have held out.” In fact, the average price of transactions carried out in free housing by foreigners in the first half of the year, according to the General Council of Notaries, was 1,791 euros per square meter.

Experts point out that the extension of the Spanish coastline and housing prices, which are more affordable compared to other European countries, “are very attractive factors for foreigners looking for housing.”