Vaccination of healthy teenagers is moving fast abroad: the US started six weeks ago, Germany and France last week. The Dutch cabinet has not yet taken a decision on this, although the European European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the Pfizer vaccine for this target group in May. As with previous vaccination rounds, the Netherlands is waiting for advice from the Health Council. Earlier this month, he asked for more time for a “broader consideration” and “care”. The House of Representatives has been grumbling for weeks: can’t this be done a little faster? The advice is now expected next week.

“A storm of debate arises about every recommendation from the Health Council,” says virologist Marion Koopmans, a member of the Health Council’s committee that advises on vaccination policy. In particular, the council’s advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine came under fire. That had to be according to the council no longer administered to people under the age of 60 due to a rare side effect of thrombosis and low platelet count. Many thrombosis experts and hospital doctors were fierce in their criticism: the advice was dismissed as unworldly, the importance of rapid continued vaccination would be much greater than the risk of the vaccine. Intensive care doctor Diederik Gommers said in NRC that he lacks urgency at the Health Council. The council’s scientists would not feel “the necessity” of the bedside doctors.

‘Great confidence’

The deluge of criticism that the Health Council has received in the corona crisis is exceptional. The council, an independent advisory body to government and parliament that has existed since 1902, has always had a good reputation. Clients, such as ministries, have “great confidence in the quality of the advice”, wrote emeritus professor of public administration Wim Derksen (Erasmus University) in the latest external evaluation at the end of 2018.

I am meeting to pieces. We don’t say at 10 pm: it’s time, let’s go to bed Jan Prins member vaccination committee

The way in which the council comes up with advice on health issues such as air quality and vaccinations outside corona time is time-consuming. Each opinion is prepared by a committee composed of the best scientists in the field. Before the corona crisis, it took an average of almost two years before a recommendation was completed. That pace “doesn’t match the needs of the clients,” Derksen wrote in 2018. The most important one, the Ministry of Health, was also critical of this, Derksen noted: “VWS indicated that it would not opt ​​for the Health Council if speed was required. is.”

Vaccination Commission

In this corona crisis, speed is of great importance: every day there are new developments around the virus and the vaccines that require immediate, decisive decisions. Nevertheless, outgoing minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health, CDA) first asks the Health Council for advice in all his choices regarding the vaccination strategy. The council’s influence is considerable: the minister almost always adopts the advice one-on-one.

In order to be able to advise more efficiently, the council works differently than usual in this crisis. A temporary, ten-member committee was set up at the end of December for the many emergency advice questions about vaccination, which can quickly meet digitally.

The committee members emphasize how hard and fast they have worked in recent months. They do the work in addition to their regular jobs, so they often met several times a week until late in the evening. Also on Sundays and public holidays. “The pace is very high, I am meeting to pieces,” says internist and professor of infectious diseases Jan Prins (Amsterdam UMC) and member of the vaccination committee. According to him, the committee feels a great responsibility. “Our advice has far-reaching implications. So we don’t say at 10 p.m. it’s time, let’s go to bed.”

During the corona crisis, the Health Council uses the same usual steps to arrive at an advice as it does outside of a crisis. After an initial meeting on a topic, the supporting secretaries write a draft opinion, which is again discussed and weighed. Sometimes they meet a third time. According to Wim Derksen, this thorough way of working fits in with the culture of the Health Council’s official secretariat. “It is impossible to say quickly how something is, that would be at the expense of quality.” The pace has increased recently: the council sometimes had to come up with a recommendation in days or weeks, instead of months or years.

D66 MP Jan Paternotte thinks that Minister De Jonge sometimes insists too carefully on consulting the Health Council. He believes that if an international organization has already issued advice, it is best to pass the advisory body. For example, De Jonge asked for advice on whether vaccination also helps prevent the virus from spreading. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the European RIVM, had already said on 23 April: probably yes. The Health Council said the same a month later, basing that advice mainly on the ECDC publication.

A lot depended on the advice, for example whether a vaccination certificate was sufficient to travel safely or grant access to events. A decision on this took weeks longer because the council was waiting for the verdict. Paternotte: „If the ECDC has a clear guideline, then the reflex should not always be: we ask for a new advice. That is an unnecessary pile of advice. In times of crisis, a month is a lot. Can’t it be there within 24 hours?”

Fewer applications is also good for the council, says Paternotte. “Then you burden them less so that they can focus more on the really big and important issues.”

The chairman of the Health Council, Bart-Jan Kullberg, is professor of internal medicine and founder of the Radboud Center for Infectious Diseases (RCI). He is more in the background this crisis, although he occasionally explains the advice on television. Kullberg understands that politicians in a crisis prefer to receive an “immediate” answer to their questions. But he thinks that it can sometimes have added value if you think about it a little longer. “The state of science on this subject changes every day, we all keep up with that. The Health Council’s function is precisely to integrate all the news and opinions. Scientific reflection is needed, even in a crisis.”

Virologist Marion Koopmans sees something in “an international advisory board” to better exchange information. She thinks you can take some advice from abroad directly, but not all. “Every country has its own package of vaccines that you want to make a national statement about.”

Delayed vaccination

When advising on AstraZeneca, the Health Council was accused of delaying the vaccination process. “It was good and responsible advice – except for one small detail: the context of an acute health crisis in vaccine scarcity,” wrote NRC columnist and microbiologist Rosanne Hertzberger. “On the day the advisory was issued, nearly 400 people under the age of 65 were fighting for their lives in intensive care.”

De Jonge accepted the advice of the Health Council. The result was not only that tens of thousands of injection appointments had to be made again, so that people remained unprotected for longer, but also that people over 60, for whom the vaccine had been approved, no longer wanted this vaccine. The Health Council also undermined confidence in the vaccine, it was accused.

Quickly say how something is not possible, that would be at the expense of quality Wim Derksen professor emeritus

At the end of April, several countries decided to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for people in their fifties. The Health Council only issued a recommendation at the beginning of this month. At that time, most people in their fifties in the Netherlands had already been vaccinated with other vaccines and it was now the turn of the thirty-somethings, for whom the vaccine could not be used.

Health Council chairman Kullberg says his council has never recommended stopping vaccination with AstraZeneca. “Our advice has always been: continue, but use the available vaccines smarter.” In other words: give AstraZeneca to the elderly, who are less likely to experience the side effect, and Pfizer to younger people. “If the choice had been between AstraZeneca and not vaccinating, you would come to a completely different decision,” says Kullberg. He says that the council was later “strengthened” in the decision on AstraZeneca, because new data showed that the side effect was more common than was known at the time.

According to Kullberg, the Health Council does try to take into account feasibility and willingness to vaccinate in its recommendations, but safety always comes first. The risk that people could develop thrombosis therefore weighed more heavily. “Our job is to look at the bigger picture, a little further into the future. Adjustments to the program are difficult, but beneficial in the long run.”

Professor Prins warns about the consequences of continuing to vaccinate when reports of side effects are made. “Confidence in the program as a whole is very important, you don’t want to suggest that side effects are being hidden away.”

Unsolicited advice

On Wednesday 2 June, the Health Council advised on its own initiative not to use the Janssen vaccine for younger age groups yet to be vaccinated. The Netherlands had sufficient mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that also offer better protection. The advice came in a week in which Janssen was vaccinated, causing great concern at the Ministry of Health about the consequences for confidence in the vaccine.

De Jonge was only informed the night before. At the time, things “crackled” between the minister and his most important advisory body, insiders say. A day later, De Jonge spoke of “difficult advice”. “It is theoretically possible to follow, but in practice it is difficult to handle, especially at this stage.” De Jonge accepted the advice anyway, but then decided that younger people can still voluntarily opt for Janssen.

Isn’t it inconvenient to surprise the minister with unsolicited advice in the middle of a vaccination campaign? Chairman Kullberg believes that such a thing is part of the Health Council’s independent position. “That’s how it says in our job description: we provide solicited and unsolicited advice.” He thinks it is a sign of strength if you dare to adjust the advice on vaccinations when new scientific insights are available. “If you change your vision as a politician, you are a mop, for science that is the core.”

