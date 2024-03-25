The UAE Health Council, which includes government health agencies and representatives of the private health sector, discussed during its last session, which was held under the chairmanship of His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, the most prominent strategic directions for the health sector in the country, including the project to establish a national center for epidemic prevention and project developments. Health cloud.

The Council adopted a package of decisions that strengthen the health sector’s progress and establish a unified approach to work between federal and local health authorities with strategic partners..

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, His Excellency Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, and representatives from government health authorities and the private health sector..

The meeting comes within the framework of enhancing cooperation and coordination between various health initiatives and projects, working as a unified team to achieve the national health goals of the Emirates, and developing a future plan for the state in the health sector, for leadership and excellence in this field..

The health cloud project relies on cloud computing technology, which provides a platform for storing, sharing and managing health data securely and effectively, and quick and easy access to health information, which enhances the quality and efficiency of health care..

The health cloud improves communication between health service providers and patients, supports innovation in health research and provides advanced analytical capabilities for health trends and diseases..

The Council reviewed the most important achievements achieved by the UAE in improving the country’s competitiveness in global indicators in the health field to enhance the health of community members, quality of life in the country, and sustainability, as a translation of the directives of the wise leadership and within the framework of the strategic direction towards developing an advanced health system, which adopts innovative work methods for health services based on the vision. The future of health care and in line with the UAE’s vision for the next fifty years.

The State Health Council is responsible for coordinating work between the federal and local authorities providing health services, as well as with the private health sector, in order to ensure the achievement of integration to improve the level of health services in the state, and to study the common issues facing the health sector in the state and take appropriate measures regarding them in coordination with the relevant authorities, in addition to studying draft laws. And regulations and instructions related to the health sector, submitting recommendations regarding them to the competent authorities, and encouraging scientific studies and research.