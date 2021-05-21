Friday, May 21, 2021
The health condition of Dalal Abdel Aziz after learning of her husband’s death

by admin
May 21, 2021
in World
Dalal and Samir Ghanem

Today, Friday, several Egyptian media outlets reported the health of the Egyptian star Dalal Abdel Aziz, after learning of the death of her husband, the great artist Samir Ghanem.
The TV and movie star is receiving treatment after being infected with the emerging corona virus.
Sources and press reports said that the artist’s health condition has deteriorated in recent hours, after learning of the news of the death of her husband, who was affected by the same disease.
Egyptian media reported, citing the doctors who followed her case, that the oxygen level in the artist’s blood decreased by 20%, confirming that she requested to attend Samir Ghanem’s funeral despite her illness.
Yesterday, Thursday, the family had hidden from Dalal the news of the death of her companion, with whom she had lived 37 years of marriage.
The media also quoted a medical source as saying that “the artist Dalal Abdel Aziz suffers from lung failure and is placed on a ventilator.”
He added that the examination, which Dalal conducted on Corona, came out positive.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

