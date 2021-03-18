Among the WhatsApp of government officials of Formosa, digitalized notes and covers of the newspaper ABC Color, one of the main ones in Paraguay, are regularly exchanged. It helps them to know with a magnifying glass and on a daily basis the health situation in the country with which they border. The alert in the province it was lit this week, when the morning titled “Hospitals full of patients. Crisis already forces to choose who will enter therapy”.

The fear in the provincial government is that, even with the borders closed, those suffering from the Coronavirus in Paraguay, and in the face of the health collapse in their own country, will find a way to enter Argentina and should be admitted to local hospitals. The province is not in a position to deal with a wave of infected foreigners, they warn in Formosa.

Formosa Clorinda is separated from Paraguay by the Pilcomayo, which in some sections looks like a little stream and can be crossed on foot and illegally. Between Clorinda and Asunción there are less than 40 kilometers away.

Governor Gustavo Valdés de Corrientes when participating. this Thursday, of a videoconference with the President and other provincial leaders.

But the Formosa alert is replicated in other provinces that border Paraguay, and also with Brazil.

The governor of Misiones, Oscar Herrera Ahuad, has just demanded from the Nation more vaccines against Covid-19 to protect the inhabitants of the cities that border those countries.

“Those cities must be armored and with their population immunized”said the president to the TN channel. And he completed: “There are more than 40 cities in Brazil that have a direct border with us and, in several of them, the health system is at full capacity. And we see that Paraguay is also very complicated.”

In the missionary Executive Branch they explained to Clarion that as long as the border crossing between Paraguay and Argentina remains closed, there would be no major problems since crossing the Paraná is complex. And they remember: “Before the pandemic, someone who broke a shrimp in (the Paraguayan city of) Encarnación came directly to a hospital in Posadas for free treatment.”

In Misiones they are on alert with what is happening in Brazil. “This border is more permeable. The Uruguay River is low and you can cross it in some sections on foot and there is also a dry border. SWe follow the matter with concern, especially the eventual entry into our territory“They counted in the governorate. The health system of Misiones is still far from being stressed: it has an occupation of 65%.

The radical Gustavo Valdés, who governs Corrientes, told Clarion: “We are also very concerned with what is happening in Brazil and Paraguay. We are working to avoid contagion in border areas“.

The province made a special request to the Nation to send them 1,000 extra vaccines to immunize workers at customs cargo terminals and workers who travel daily to Paraguay to work on the Yacyretá expansion works and who return to sleep in Corrientes.

In Chaco, on the other hand, they are less concerned about what is happening in Paraguay. The province borders Paraguay in a small section and has only one border crossing, between Bermejo and Pilar, which is now closed. It does reveal the possibility of circulation of new strains of the virus. “There are many Chaco people vacationing in Brazil “, they emphasize in the Government.

From one of those four provinces that border Paraguay, they approached the Casa Rosada with a proposal: that Argentina will give him – “it could be a lot in the form of a loan,” they clarified – vaccines against Covid-19 to immunize your medical staff.

Doctors from the Itauguá city hospital treat a patient with Covid-19. Photo Jorge Sáenz / AP.

“It would be a measure of solidarity, but also of self preservation. If Paraguay loses its medical scheme, in Argentina we will have a serious problem, “they observed.

Due to delays in deliveries, Paraguay has so far only been able to apply 12,820 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus.