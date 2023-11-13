At least half of the world’s population lacks access to essential health services, and health care expenses each year push almost 100 million people into extreme poverty. The importance of the way in which scarce resources are distributed should be considered; Furthermore, there are good reasons to believe that finance could play a decisive role in addressing this challenge. More than 60 countries have implemented national strategies for financial inclusionand those carrying out academic research are interested in understanding its impact.

Until recently, there was no evidence that finance would have the capacity to facilitate significant changes in healthcare. Randomized controlled trials that offered households financial products, such as savings accounts, credit, and health insurance, failed to detect any effects. However, these studies did not examine important long-term, large-scale aspects of banking, nor did they take into account financial products and services offered to businesses and healthcare providers.

In a study I analyzed an experiment that evaluated how banking presence in India had improved financial inclusion over 10 years, as well as other effects. In contrast to previous research, I found that it had led to substantial improvements in household health. In 2005, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) implemented an incentive policy for banks to open new branches in underserved districts across the country. After five years, the number of bank offices in those districts had increased by 19%. Even more relevant, two nationally representative surveys carried out at the household level showed that the population was in a better state of health than the inhabitants of similar districts in which that policy had not been deployed.

Greater banking presence could help achieve some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals around the world

The India Human Development Survey (IHDS), conducted six years after the RBI policy came into force, found that households in districts with higher banking presence were 36% less likely to suffer from non-chronic diseases. , such as fever or diarrhea. Likewise, the Demographic and Health Survey, 10 years after the implementation of the policy, showed higher vaccination rates and lower risks associated with pregnancy in these districts. Declining morbidity rates also improved health-related economic outcomes: the IHDS survey showed that household members missed less school and work due to illness and incurred significantly lower medical expenses.

There are three mechanisms that probably played a role in improving health outcomes. First, banks extended credit to local businesses, allowing households to earn more and invest more in health. Second, the data suggest that household members accessed financial services directly. They established savings accounts and, more importantly, were also able to take out health insurance. In India, as in more than half of developing countries, local banks sell health insurance policies to their customers, acting as intermediaries for insurance companies in major cities. This differs greatly from what happens in most developed countries, where health insurance is only purchased directly from insurance companies or obtained through government programs.

Finally, health service providers also accessed credit. Eight years after the RBI measure was implemented, the number of hospitals operating in incentivized districts had grown by 140%, and providers were more likely to report institutional loans as their main source of financing. Local households also reported having fewer problems with access to healthcare. Policymakers took seriously the importance of extending credit to healthcare providers: in May 2021, during the Covid-19 crisis, the RBI provided 6.78 billion of dollars (about 6.4 billion euros) in easy-access credit for the sector.

A greater banking presence could also help achieve some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Worldwide. Given the relationship between better access to bank branches and reduced school absenteeism due to illness, education is an area of ​​policymaking that could easily go hand-in-hand with financial inclusion efforts. Allowing households to invest more in education and providing credit to create new schools and training programs could lead to better educational outcomes.

The success of the RBI policy bodes well for policymakers in developing countries seeking to improve health outcomes. It also warrants further study of how similar interventions could affect demand and supply in other sectors. Policy incentives to increase the number of bank branches in underserved areas could ultimately have multiple positive outcomes for the community, beyond those that show better health indicators.

You can follow Future Planet in x, Facebook, instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.