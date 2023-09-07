Within the framework of supporting development efforts on a systematic basis based on data collection and analysis, the work of the Household Health Survey 2023 will be launched in Dubai next Sunday (September 10). It will be implemented by the Dubai Health Authority, in cooperation with the “Dubai Digital Authority” through the Dubai Corporation for Data and Statistics. The survey targets various segments and a selection of society groups, including: citizens and residents (children, adolescents, women, men, and the elderly), as well as population and labor communities.

The health survey is carried out by specialized teams who are trained to carry out their work professionally and flexibly.

The authority had recently started the preparatory procedures for launching the survey, in accordance with the highest scientific and specialized standards in force globally, and within strict requirements and controls that take into account the privacy and confidentiality of the data and information that will be collected from the targets of the survey.

The Dubai Household Health Survey 2023 is the fourth survey conducted by the Authority within the framework of international health protocols and recognized principles in this field, after the survey that it successfully implemented in the years 2009, 2014 and 2019.

The field health survey for households in Dubai this year covers four main axes: diseases and chronic health problems (diabetes, pressure, and obesity), healthy lifestyles (tobacco smoking, physical activity, and healthy food), and spending on health (spending on outpatient services). , hospitals), and the quality of health services (satisfaction with health status, services provided, and periodic check-ups), and it also includes a set of basic check-ups (free of charge).

clear vision

His Excellency Awad Sagheer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, said that what the Emirate of Dubai has achieved and the qualitative transformations it is witnessing in the health sector reflects the interest of the Dubai government in this sector, and the extent of its priority, as a major part of sustainable development, and a direct supporter of continuous progress and successive achievements. achieved by the Emirate, which made it at the forefront of the world’s most developed cities.

His Excellency Al Ketbi explained that the authority’s plans and development strategy are based on a scientific and professional methodology and a clear vision, related to the health reality of the Emirate of Dubai and its future. Dubai.

His Excellency added that the authority has confidence in the level of awareness of community members of the value and importance of the health survey, and its aspiration for their response and interaction with the field work teams based on the survey process, as this is a guarantee for the success of this task, which requires everyone to join hands to complete it in the best way.

maximum benefit

For his part, His Excellency Younis Al Nasser, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Data and Statistics, said that the Emirate of Dubai is moving forward in the process of digitizing life in all its aspects by benefiting from advanced technology and its various solutions and employing them to develop people’s lives and provide an integrated system of exceptional experiences that achieve their well-being and increase their levels of happiness. .

His Excellency added: “Digital Dubai works by strengthening its partnerships with various government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai to make the most of the data sector to provide accurate information and data that enable decision-makers in the Emirate of Dubai and supports the government’s strategic plans to upgrade the health sector and build a reliable database that can be referred to to take action.” Proactivity and setting up mechanisms that enhance the performance of the health sector in accordance with the best international standards.

basic pillar

In her turn, Afaf Bu Osaiba, Executive Director of the Data Operations and Statistics Sector in Dubai Digital, said that data has become a basic pillar for researchers and analysts to provide a clear picture of various sectors, especially the health sector, with its opportunities and challenges, which provides realistic data collected and classified according to the best international standards in this regard. field, which allows decision makers to take the necessary actions and address challenges. This is what Digital Dubai is working to implement continuously through joint cooperation with all parties to develop and improve all aspects of life in Dubai, in a way that enhances the digitization of life in the emirate and achieves the well-being and happiness of people.

universal model

For his part, Khaled Al-Jallaf, Director of the Research, Studies and Data Analysis Department at the Dubai Health Authority and head of the Family Health Survey Team in Dubai, explained that the health survey is a scientific practice that all health systems in the world resort to periodically, and is proposed by the World Health Organization and the World Bank, to obtain data. Accurate and confirmed health of individuals, families and society, through direct field visits to a specific sample of families and individuals, which will accurately represent the distribution of the population of the Emirate of Dubai.

Regarding the objectives that the authority seeks to achieve through the field health survey, Al-Jallaf stressed that the survey process aims to achieve a package of goals, the most important of which is to enhance public health and quality of life for Dubai residents, raise the level of health care services, and reach a global health model to follow, by identifying On the needs of families and individuals targeted by the health survey, which would contribute to drawing future plans for the health sector in Dubai.

In addition, the Health Authority aims to revitalize and enhance the performance of the health system, update health indicators about the population of the Emirate of Dubai, and strengthen the database and health information, based on field data and information that reflects the health reality in the emirate.

Al-Jallaf explained that the authority was keen to simplify the procedures of the field health survey, in order to save the time and effort of the targeted, as this will be done in easy and simple steps starting with filling out the electronic data form, and then measuring diabetes levels, blood pressure and lipid patterns, in addition to measurements of height and weight, stressing that the survey An opportunity for target groups to know their health condition and conditions, and to help them make the right decision at the right time to promote health and quality of life.