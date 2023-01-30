Health authorities in the country revealed that about 11,000 organ donors were registered in the “Hayat” program, while the program witnessed an increase in donation cases by 41%, compared to 2021, and the program has contributed to date in saving the lives of 500 people.

The health authorities in the country, represented by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Health Authority, reviewed on their unified national platform at the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, during a press conference, the developments of the national program for donation and transplantation of organs and human tissues “Hayat”, which was launched in 2016 according to A federal decree by law, with the aim of unifying and developing national efforts to save the lives of patients with organ failure, save their families from suffering and improve their quality of life, especially those with heart disease, pulmonary failure, cirrhosis and kidney failure.

The health authorities are participating in the forty-eighth session within a unified national platform under the slogan “Health of the Emirates”, embodying common visions and integration between the health authorities in the country and working in the spirit of one national team, in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, which is organized at the Dubai World Trade Center from 30 January and February 2, 2023.

The National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue falls within the framework of the country’s tendencies to be a role model at the regional and global levels in the field of transfer and transplantation of human organs and tissues, as the UAE is full of the best capabilities and capabilities that contribute to the success of the program in terms of medical personnel, facilities, technological infrastructure, and international partnerships.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Ahmed Ali Dashti, stressed the keenness of the health authorities in the country to promote the values ​​of organ donation in society, as part of its endeavor to find sustainable solutions for a large number of patients, especially those with cancer, heart disease, pulmonary failure, cirrhosis and kidney failure. Based on the fact that organ transplantation leads to complete recovery, pointing out that the number of donors reaching about 11 thousand donors confirms the success of the awareness efforts of the health authorities in the country in highlighting the importance of organ donation, as a heroic stance that embodies the meaning of humanity and gives a chance for a new life, as well as affirms culture Well-established organ donation among members of the UAE community.

save a life

The head of the National Committee for the Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, Dr. Ali Al-Obaidly, said that the participation rate in the program witnessed a significant increase by 41% in 2022 compared to 2021. The number of donors reached 130 people who contributed to saving the lives of more than 500 children, adults and elderly people. Different nationalities. More than 10,000 people of different nationalities, cultures, and ages have registered in the program, who have expressed their desire to donate organs after death, based on their belief in the importance of organ donation as a noble humanitarian act.

For his part, Dr. Rashid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Health Workforce Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, said: “The department launched its community campaign in support of the program with the aim of contributing to the efforts made in cooperation with our partners in the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Dubai Health Authority to raise awareness of organ donation and encourage more community members to register in the program based on the importance of this noble act that saves lives and gives many new hope in life.”

For his part, Director of the Public Health Protection Department at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Ramadan Al Balushi, said that the national program for donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues is one of the ambitious and promising programs that reflect the level of amazing progress made by the UAE in terms of its health system, which is witnessing tremendous and successive development in All its elements and components, from medical competencies and specialized expertise, smart technologies and solutions, innovative professional methods and tools, as well as a distinctive recovery environment.

He added that all these capabilities – without a doubt – are what guarantee the success of the UAE health sector in transplantation of human organs and tissues, and they are what will ensure that the UAE will have its own mark in this delicate medical field, especially with the concerted efforts of all concerned parties, from the Ministry of Health. Community Protection, Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, and other relevant authorities.