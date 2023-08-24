Thursday, August 24, 2023, 00:11



Around 600 educational centers in the Region participated during the 2022-2023 academic year in programs developed by the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment in order to improve the well-being of students, achieve emotional balance and achieve school success. Through a statement, the acting counselor, Víctor Marín, explained yesterday that “we developed various plans, actions and measures within the school framework to promote healthy lifestyle habits and, especially, in recent years, after the pandemic experienced, in order to prevent the possible educational and psychological consequences that this situation may have caused in the students”.

Among the initiatives developed is the ‘Education Plan for health at school’, promoted together with the Ministry of Health, which has been developed since the 2005-2006 academic year and the educational centers of compulsory education are attached, becoming ‘Promoting Schools of health’. Since its launch, a total of 502 educational centers have participated, which represents 81 percent of the total number of centers in the Region.

The call for the 2022-2023 academic year for the centers was 50,000 euros and educational projects aimed at preventing the educational and psychological sequelae of the pandemic and the transformation of the centers into ‘Health Promoting Schools’ were prioritized. The Plan’s strategy includes training actions for teachers and conferences for exchanging experiences.

The role of the teacher



The next course will work from educational centers on the importance of emotional health in the school environment and the role of teachers for its development.

6,000 students and 400 teachers from 50 educational centers participated last year in the ‘Responsible Education’ programme, the aim of which is that through different activities related to artistic creation, students identify and express emotions, feelings and opinions that favor the climate of coexistence is the classrooms. This project works emotional and social intelligence.