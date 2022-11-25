Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin discussed with German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht joint measures to support Ukraine and strengthen the security of NATO’s eastern flank. About this on Friday, November 25, informed Pentagon press office.

“Minister Austin commended Germany for its leadership role in providing security assistance to Ukraine… The Ministers agreed to closely coordinate efforts to provide assistance to Ukraine and strengthen NATO’s defensive capabilities,” the message says.

Earlier, on October 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would soon supply Ukraine with three more IRIS-T air defense systems. He recalled that Germany had previously transferred to Kyiv the IRIS-T air defense system, as well as anti-aircraft missile systems and self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

At the same time, Lambrecht said on November 22 that it was difficult for the German Armed Forces to respond to requests from third countries for military assistance. However, according to her, Germany will continue to support Ukraine.

In addition, on November 23, US President Joe Biden instructed the State Department to allocate $400 million for military support to Ukraine. After that, the head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken, said that the new military aid package includes additional weapons.

On November 21, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced that the United States had provided more than $20 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. He also stressed that the United States would continue to help Ukraine “as much as needed.”

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Its beginning was announced on February 24 in connection with the aggravation of the situation due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.