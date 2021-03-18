The heads of the three German states – Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia – called for a political approach to the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to be abandoned. On Thursday, March 18, writes about this Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung with reference to the newspapers of the media group Funke.

The head of the German state of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelov, opposed the decision to approve or refuse the drug for political reasons. In his opinion, the German government needs to be pressured to speed up the process of evaluating the Russian vaccine.

“It is important that the Sputnik V topic is finally considered,” the politician stressed.

The Prime Minister of the German state of Saxony-Anhalt Rainer Haseloff recalled that the decision on approval is taken by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“But the bottom line is the same: in the fight against coronavirus, we welcome all vaccines that are safe and effective and thus help to overcome the pandemic,” he said.

Hazelhoff also denounced political bias in health care.

“When it comes to human health, the origin [препарата] shouldn’t matter. I was vaccinated with the Russian polio vaccine as a child. And I have no problems, ”said the head of Saxony-Anhalt.

The scientific successes of Russia were also recognized by the Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer.

“Russia is a great scientific country, I have no doubt that Russian science is capable of producing an effective vaccine. <...> The vaccine must be approved, ”he said.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister of Bavaria in Germany, Markus Söder, called on the EMA to expedite work on evaluating Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and Chinese vaccines. He drew attention to the fact that the review procedure is taking too long.

On Monday, Reuters, citing a source in the EU, reported that the governments of the countries of the union are considering the possibility of starting negotiations with the developers of the Russian drug for coronavirus. On the same day, the head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) department for health threats and vaccination strategies, Marco Cavaleri, said that the EMA could approve the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine no earlier than May.

On March 7, the First Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuelle Gregoire, also directed the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to speed up the evaluation of Sputnik V. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz made a similar appeal.

On March 4, EMA began the procedure for the consistent examination of the registration dossier of Sputnik V. On February 9, the EU regulator completed scientific advice on the drug and gave the developer the opportunity to apply for registration of the drug in the EU, which the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) did.

On February 17, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the Russian vaccine against coronavirus is not produced in Europe, therefore, inspections of enterprises for its production are necessary for its approval in the EU.

A few days later, it was reported that the EMA had appointed a rapporteur for a rolling review of Sputnik V.