An air alert has been declared in the Poltava and Kirovograd regions of Ukraine. This was announced on Sunday, October 23, by the heads of the regions Dmitry Lunin and Andrey Raikovich, respectively.

“Attention! Air Raid – Region! Missile danger!” Lunin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Rajkovic also addressed the population in Telegram.

“Attention! Kirovograd region, air raid alert,” the statement said.

The portal “Map of Air Alerts of Ukraine” clarifies that sirens also sounded in the Kharkiv region.

A day earlier, it was reported that explosions occurred in the Odessa and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine. In addition, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba also reported on the operation of the air defense system in the region.

On the morning of October 22, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. Ukrainian media reported about explosions in Dnepropetrovsk.

A day earlier, an air alert was announced in the Odessa and Nikolaev regions.

On October 20, an air alert was announced in all Ukrainian regions. Sirens sounded including in the west of the country and in Kyiv.

Massive strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure facilities have been inflicted since October 10. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the missile strikes were a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime. In particular, he mentioned the emergency on the Crimean bridge.

A special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

