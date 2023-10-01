Heads of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Umerov and the Pentagon Austin had a telephone conversation

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, and the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, held telephone conversations. The publication reports this Klymenko Time.

According to Rustem Umerov, Austin emphasized that Washington plans to continue to support Ukraine.

“Our soldiers will continue to have strong support on the battlefield,” the publication quotes the words of the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.