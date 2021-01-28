The heads of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik said that the future of Donbass is linked to Russia. On Thursday, January 28, reports RIA News…

Pasechnik called the return of the region “to the Russian political, economic and cultural space” the main task.

“I am sure that the future of the people of Donbass is only with Russia,” the head of the LPR said at the Russian Donbass forum in Donetsk.

Pushilin said that Donbass “has always been Russian” and the people living in the region are Russians. “The future of Donbass in a strategic perspective is obvious – this is reunification with the Russian Federation,” he stressed.

In December, Pushilin announced the development of the doctrine “Russian Donbass”, which should become “a platform for the ideological structure of the republic,” reflecting the region’s historical ties with Russia.