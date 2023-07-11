The Casino de Murcia will host today from 12 o’clock the electoral debate between the heads of the list of the political parties that had parliamentary representation for the constituency of the Region of Murcia in the previous legislature. They will expose and defend the main proposals of their formations in the face of the 23-J elections.

As on previous occasions, the Círculo de Economía de la Región de Murcia has organized this debate together with LA VERDAD, whose Local Area Manager, Manuel Buitrago, will be the moderator. The event will be presented by Joaquin Hernández Muñoz, president of the Círculo de Economía, and will have the participation of Lourdes Méndez, who heads the Vox candidacy, which she repeats in this position; Luis Alberto Marín (Popular Party), acting Minister of Finance and regional deputy; Francisco Lucas (PSOE), also a regional deputy at the moment; and Javier Sánchez Serna (Sumar), who repeats as head of the list, although in 2019 he did so at the head of United We Can.

The electoral debate is structured in three blocks, of 30 minutes each, on the economy, employment and taxation; politics and social agenda; and specific issues in the Region of Murcia, such as regional financing, Mar Menor, water resources and infrastructure. The event can be followed live on laverdas.es.