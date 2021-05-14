The salaries of heads of cultural institutions subordinate to Mikult of Russia have been announced. It is reported by RIA News…

At the end of 2020, the highest average monthly income was the artistic director of the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic named after Shostakovich Yuri Temirkanov – more than 1.3 million rubles. The second place was taken by the general director of the State Tretyakov Gallery, Zelfira Tregulova, who earns more than 1 million rubles. The top three was closed by the general director of the Hermitage, Mikhail Piotrovsky, whose salary was more than 987 thousand rubles.

The fourth and fifth places were taken by the general director of the Moscow Kremlin Museum-Reserve Elena Gagarina (941 thousand rubles) and the head of the Mosfilm film concern Karen Shakhnazarov (876 thousand rubles). The salary of the artistic director of the Alexandrinsky theater Valery Fokin exceeded 735 thousand rubles, while the director of the theater Rinat Dosmukhamedova receives more than 803 thousand rubles.

Last year, a list of the richest directors of Moscow theaters was published. President of the Moscow International House of Music Vladimir Spivakov earned more than his colleagues. His annual income was 89.7 million rubles.