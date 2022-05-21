The President of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, and the heads and members of Arab parliaments participating in the 33rd emergency conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Cairo, held a minute of silence to read Al-Fatihah and pray for Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”.

The President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal, said: “I extend my sincerest condolences and great sympathy to Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, and to His Excellency Brother Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council, and to all the people of the brotherly State of the Emirates. On the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”… We ask God Almighty to bless his soul with the vastness of his mercy and dwell in his vast gardens, and to perpetuate the renaissance and advancement of the Emirates under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” .



