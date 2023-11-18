RIA Novosti: heads of APEC delegations waited for Biden to appear amid the cry of seagulls

The heads of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) delegations had to wait for US President Joe Biden, who appeared in the meeting room to the sound of seagulls. Writes about this RIA News.

Participants in the final meeting of heads of delegation at the summit in San Francisco sat at the table for several minutes and waited for Biden to arrive. It is clarified that the US leader appeared in the hall to the cries of seagulls and music that sounded in the background. As noted, the meeting began half an hour later than scheduled.

Earlier, participants at the APEC summit adopted a final declaration taking into account Russia’s position. Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said that the “calm working document” was agreed upon by consensus. According to him, it does not contain toxic political plots and highlights the main economic problems.