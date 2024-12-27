Isabel Pantoja continues to bear a two-sided crown. The bad thing is that He still doesn’t talk to his children, Kiko and Isa, a situation that is on its way to becoming chronic and that in the middle of Christmas becomes more relevant.

The other, the good one, is that their last concert, held this Thursday in pavilion 12 of IFEMA in Madrid, enthused the attendees, that, that Yes, it did not cover the capacity, which is 7,000 people. The concert is part of the Starlite galawhich is normally held in Marbella, but on this occasion the setting has changed.

With an orchestra of 90 people, conducted by Luis Cobos on this occasion, the tonadillera Thus, in Madrid, he closed his tour 50 years. This series of concerts has celebrated the singer’s successful career, and has commemorated half a century of her dedication to music.

During their performance, there was no shortage of dedications to his deceased mother, to his niece Anabel and her newborn daughter, Alma. She also had words of friendship for Luis Cobo for being with her “in the good and the bad.”

The show took place at the IFEMA in Madrid JPGandul

To his brothers Agustín, his promoter, and Juan, guitarist of his group, sent words of affection. But there was not a single reference to his children, nor subliminal messages, as he has done on other occasions.

The concert began with a performance of Alleluia and continued with topics such as You have to plant at Christmas and With the people I like. One of the most emotional moments came with Hold me very tight and I ask you please.

Pantoja sang his usual hits, like ‘My soul falls in love’. JPGandul

The show also included flamenco zambomba songs, such as Virgin of Rocío and Garlochiwhich he performed alongside La Húngara. And of course, he sang my soul falls in love and fall in lovetwo of his hymns.

Some famous faces attended the concert: Lara Álvarez, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, Marta Hazas, Nina Junot, Eduardo NavarreteSusi Caramelo, Mario Sandoval, Rosario Mohedano and Juan Peña, among others.