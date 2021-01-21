A fire broke out on Thursday at the Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, according to images on local television, although the Indian media assured that vaccine production was not affected.

The Indian televisions showed a huge gray smoke over the headquarters of the Serum Institute of India, in Pune (west), where Millions of doses of the covid-19 vaccine are currently being produced developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

