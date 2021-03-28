The headquarters of the Local Police of the San Cristóbal neighborhood, to which 25 agents will be attached, will be installed in the premises of the Francisco Méndez Civic Center, located in the Plaza de Curtidores, the Security Councilor, José Luis Ruiz, revealed to THE TRUTH. The police units will occupy the left wing of the municipal building, about 300 square meters in area. The basement floor will be used to park police vehicles, the ground floor will be for public service and the first floor will have a gunsmith, changing room, showers and a staff rest area.

The use of the facilities will be compatible with the usual activity of the Civic Center, which has 1,563 useful square meters distributed in a basement, ground floor and two heights, with a multipurpose auditorium, six rooms for the development of courses and workshops, as well as another social room, multipurpose room and offices for groups and units of attention and citizen service. It houses the Mayor’s Office, a decentralized Social Services office and the neighborhood association, Ruiz recalled. The police station will have an independent entrance, the available space will be optimized because some of the rooms are currently not in use, and it will give more life to this public building, he said.

For the Security Councilor, the location is “perfect” to facilitate the mobility of agents with police vehicles and on foot patrols. The conditioning of the premises for its new use will cost 100,000 euros, 60,000 more than initially planned by the City Council. In September, the Plenary approved a budget modification for 42,000 euros to carry out this project, but that amount will not be enough and it will be necessary to resort to another modification of the municipal accounts.

The facilities will be operational in September and their use will be compatible with the usual activities of the neighbors



Ruiz explained that they have been looking for the appropriate location in the neighborhood for several months, but due to the security measures required for a police facility, the technicians advised against installing the barracks on the ground floor of a residential building, as was initially contemplated. The Civic Center “is the building in the San Cristóbal neighborhood that best suits your needs.”

Specialized agents



It is expected that the San Cristóbal neighborhood police station will be available in September and the new Citizen Security Intervention Group (GISC) unit, specialized in complex interventions, will be assigned to it, which will have 14 officers. “It will be based there but it will also work in the rest of the city,” he clarified. For the mayor, “the uniqueness of the area with 14,500 residents of a multitude of nationalities makes it especially sensitive. We believe that it is very good to have agents who know the neighborhood and anticipate possible problems that may arise in the medium or long term. The City Council seeks to create a model of proximity police and mediation between neighbors so that coexistence improves.

He clarified that the objective data reflect that there is no more crime in the neighborhood and that, according to a recent study by the Ministry of the Interior, Lorca is the fourth safest municipality with more than 50,000 inhabitants in Spain, something that he valued especially taking into account the « complexity »and extent of the locality.

Neighbors have been demanding a greater police presence in San Cristóbal for several years and the opening of the barracks will contribute to “improving the subjective feeling of security.” The government team will comply with an electoral commitment that until now had not been able to materialize.