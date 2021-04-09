General view of San Mamés, one of the venues for Euro 2020. VINCENT WEST / Reuters

UEFA has released the names of the cities that have confirmed that they will host the Eurocup, and Bilbao is not among them, at least for now. For now, there are eight venues that have ensured the capacity of the stadiums based on their forecasts of an improvement in the health situation in their countries in June and July due to a series of factors, including the deployment of vaccination in the country, its planned measures for the reopening of the economy, and the estimated decrease of the virus due to a warmer season. They are Saint Petersburg, Budapest, Baku, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen. London and Glasgow.

The European body makes a section in relation to Bilbao, Rome, Munich and Dublin to explain that they have until April 19 to provide additional information about their plans. According to UEFA, “on that date the final decisions will be made on the holding of the matches at these four venues.”

The organizers warn in the statement: “Fans wishing to travel to the host countries to watch the matches will have a difficult time due to ever-changing restrictions. They will have to comply with the restrictions and requirements for entry at the borders (including quarantine) that are in effect at that time, as no exemptions will be granted to ticket holders for nine host countries ”. In fact, a period has been opened for the refund of the amount of the tickets until April 22.

Divergences between the City Council and the Spanish Federation

The Bilbao City Council is determined that the Eurocup continues to have its city among the 12 venues, but the position of the Spanish Football Federation, with which it does not maintain a good relationship, makes the situation even more difficult. When the protocols for the headquarters in the capital of Biscay were signed, the mayor was Iñaki Azkuna, the president of the Federation was Ángel Villar and that of UEFA was Michel Platini. Now, between Juan Mari Aburto, Luis Rubiales and Alexander Ceferin there is not the same harmony.

Nor does the Basque Government seem very enthusiastic about the idea. The PP accused the Lehendakari Urkullu on Thursday of wanting to “get out of the way of the European Championship” with leonine conditions. In fact, the protocol for the presence of the public in San Mamés would require an ideal situation of the pandemic in the Basque Country, below 40 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a vaccination above 60% – currently it is 5% – and ICUs below 2% occupancy due to covid.

The guidelines are set by the Basque Government, which does not prevent the Bilbao city council from studying the possibility of requesting damages from UEFA if, finally, it does not host the Eurocup after having paid out more than one million euros in various issues related to the event.

