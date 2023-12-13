The head of a village in western Ukraine did not allow the demolition of a monument to a Soviet soldier. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication Daily Lviv on December 12.

The monument is located in the village of Smykov in the Lviv region. It was planned to be demolished as part of the general decommunization announced in the country. However, the head of the village, Vitaly Levitsky, came to the defense of the monument.

“The technology has come to destroy human memory, the memory of those who died for their land, for their children in the fight against fascism,” he said.

Levitsky did not allow the equipment that arrived to dismantle it to approach the monument.

The monument has not yet been demolished, but the administration’s intentions remain the same. According to the publication, about 200 Soviet-era monuments are planned to be demolished in the Lviv region. Most of them have already been destroyed.

Earlier, on December 1, it became known that residents of the villages of Kinashev and Zagorye-Kukolnitskoye in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of Ukraine opposed the demolition of monuments to Soviet soldiers.

Before this, on September 22, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko called Ukraine a sad example of cultural degradation. She pointed out that ancient Orthodox shrines are currently being desecrated there, monuments to great figures of the past are being dismantled, and their own history is being deliberately distorted, and “executioners and traitors are being exalted.”

On June 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that in Russia it is possible to create a park from monuments that are being demolished by the Ukrainian government. In particular, the head of state announced his readiness to take away the monument to Catherine II, dismantled in Odessa.

In Ukraine, since 2015, a policy of decommunization has been pursued within the framework of the law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and Nazi Regimes.” The law involves the renaming of all topographical objects whose names are in any way connected with the Soviet Union or Russia, as well as the demolition of monuments and the dismantling of memorial plaques. This policy especially escalated after the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass in February last year.