On the eve of the start of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament where Club América will face Atlético de San Luis, more and more rumors have begun to emerge about the azulcrema tournament and its future after this tournament.
And it is that even without finishing his participation, there are already several rumors about possible ups and downs of the squad, the most recent has been regarding the central defender Israel Reyesan element that has become an immovable piece of the plant since its arrival.
The ex from the Strip barely arrived in Mexico City this semester to reinforce the defense and became a fundamental piece where he participated in more than 80% of the games with a total of 1260 minutes and thanks to this he would already be in the sights of several teams.
The projection that the player has gained during his stay in Coapa, as well as his calls to the Mexican team, would cause several teams to be interested in his services, especially from abroad.
It should be mentioned that a possible departure of the player would represent a hard loss for the capital team, since Fernando Ortiz He has found in him an important element to achieve the team’s objectives. However, it should be mentioned that at the moment the 22-year-old player has no official offers and has a contract until December 2026 with the Eagles.
