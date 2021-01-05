“I think the most prudent thing would be for you to stay at home this year,” says a child to Santa Claus in his letter, considering his age. The phrase is part of the Toys “R” Us Christmas campaign, who evidently offers himself as a substitute for the old Lapp to take over the distribution of toys. With the tenderness of the dates, the campaign refers to the covid-19 pandemic, which has affected all aspects of life this year, obviously also for the toy distributor, whose sales will fall this year by at least 20% and that it will have to wait to return to profitability and will chain the fourth year of losses.

These are not easy times for Toys “R” Us Iberia, the surviving subsidiary of the extinct US giant. Since the fall of the matrix, the accounts have been in decline and the losses accumulate. From 215 million in turnover in 2016, sales have been falling gradually to 142 million in 2019, which will be at least 20% lower in 2020 “if nothing else strange happens,” crosses your fingers Paulo Souza, CEO . The rising curve of contagions of the third week of December may be that “thing”, again weighing down the sales of the last quarter, which account for half of the year. “We are at the expense of the autonomous communities,” he explains. “You open in one place, you close in another … It’s a headache, very difficult to manage, especially when they notify you the day before,” he complains.

2016 was also the last year with benefits. After the rebellion of executives, supported by the Portuguese Black Swan fund, which kept the company active in Spain, the change in the business model (reinforcement of the sale on-line and remodeling of stores) should have paid off in 2019. It could not have been, due to the economic effort, says the company, to renew the technological platform to reinforce the sale on-line, one of the factors that contributed to killing the company in its country of birth.

“We take many measures to improve margin, sales, costs and when we began to see the light, the covid came,” laments Souza, making an effort to smile. And the pandemic was no small thing: “It has been the most violent year in our history, due to the risks, the uncertainty, the adaptations we have had to make,” says Souza, who nevertheless tries to be positive: “In my curriculum, the most important course has been the covid, which taught us what they do not teach in any class.”

For now, to “adapt our way of working in a week” to the total closure. Fortunately, the digital reinforcement from the previous year served to weather the storm somewhat. The digital sale has multiplied this year by four, by 10 in the confinement and already represents 18% of the turnover. “What we had planned to accomplish in three years we have done this year,” says Souza, but “it is not enough to compensate for the stores.”

In fact, the company is embarking on a comprehensive reform process to make the stores, 48 ​​in Spain and 11 in Portugal, more attractive spaces, in which to try toys and have a good time. The pandemic struck right there. “Our slogan was ‘forbidden not to touch’, something that is now dangerous,” laments Souza. But the bet remains. After investing 7.5 million in renovating 10 stores this year, in 2021 they will invest six million in another six or eight renovations and location changes are planned. “The only way to attract the customer is for something to happen in the store, we are clear that this is the way. The project cannot be held hostage by the covid ”, the manager decides.