from Cesare Peccarisi

The spatial headache would be caused by problems of venous circulation in the brain and can also cause serious damage to the visual level

A syndrome is considered by NASA one of the biggest problems for the conquest of space. It affected about half of its astronauts and it’s called Sans, acronym for Spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome, that is, space travel neuro-ocular syndrome. Besides headache it causes visual acuity disturbances, retinal lesions and optic disc edema. It appears that in the microgravity of space the liquori.e. the protective liquid in which the brain and the entire central nervous system are immersed up to the last neuron of the spinal cord in the lower back, it tends to flow upwards, increasing the pressure in the skull and causing the symptoms of Sans. Already in 2019, Dutch researchers at the University of Leiden led by Michel Ferrari had identified a headache that affected 71 percent of astronauts who instead had no attacks on the ground and it was called a spatial headache.

Back in the days of the Apollo missions She had appeared in the Apollo missions where she was ascribed to motion sickness due to absence of gravity, a situation similar to that experienced on a roller coaster with nausea, vomiting and dizziness. The astronauts had only headaches. Characterized by a mild-moderate pain that can be resolved with analgesics, which was believed to be linked both to changes in intracranial pressure due to spatial microgravity, and to the reduced pressure of oxygen in the blood directed to the brain. Now, in the light of a study just published in the journal Jama from the University of South Carolina, we can say that the Dutch researchers had not gone far from the truth, so much so that after the publication of Jama, the opinion of Roberto De Simonea specialist at the Federico II University of Naples, who has been studying at his headache center for years a syndrome that according to American researchers the terrestrial model of Sans: L'IIH, acronym for idiopathic intracranial hypertension, that is, idiopathic intracranial hypertensionwhich on planet earth causes a chronic headache associated with nausea, vision changes and tinnitus, that is, ringing in the ear and tinnitus.

The terrestrial model But what do NASA astronauts and these patients, often overweight young women, have in common? A peculiar sign of IIH in the back of the eye: the papilledemathat is the swelling of the optic disc due to increased intracranial pressure, a finding that would immediately make us think of a tumor that is not there: in fact, we are talking about Pseudotumor cerebrii.e. pseudo-brain tumor. Instead, it is caused by the crushing of a section of the cerebral vein called transverse sinus which carries venous blood away from the brain. If it does not perform this function well cerebral venous pressure increases and it affects the pressure of the liquor, continuously produced, and removed with the venous blood, a bit like a tub with a tap and drain plug always open so that the water level does not change.

Chronic headache It seems that alterations in these flows slightly affect almost a quarter of people without causing problems and many have intracranial hypertension from venous stenosis which they do not even notice. But the papilledema can also be missing and in this case we speak of IHWOP, acronym for Idiopatic Intracranial Hypertension Without Papilledema, i.e. idiopathic intracranial hypertension without papilledema, a deceptive situation that can fool the doctor who thus escapes the cause of this headache. The increase in intracranial pressure from IIHWOP leads to progressive sensitization of the pain pathways – says Professor De Simone -. The headache then becomes chronic and does not go away until the intracranial pressure is decompressed with a lumbar puncture making the headaches disappear that for years had resisted any treatment. Will it also work with astronauts?

Tourism among the stars The Sans risk also concerns those who venture into space without having passed the meshes of the selection of NASA doctors. For now, space cruises are within the reach of only a few billionaires like Richard Branson, arrived 490 km from the earth with Virgin Galactic, or Jeff Bezos with the Blue Origin, then climbed with the Shepard over the Karman line, the conventional barrier between Earth and sidereal immensity. The first entirely civilian mission that crossed the earth's atmosphere reaching 575 km that of Inspiration4 by Jared Isaacman. At this rate, those at Sans risk will increasingly be: Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic has already sold hundreds of tickets for suborbital travel for 250 thousand dollars each, as did the South African-Canadian billionaire. Elon Musk with SpaceXthe shuttle that orbiter on us like a second moon hosting those who want to look at the Earth from the stars.