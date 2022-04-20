The drug supply situation needs to be controlled, but it is stable. This was announced on April 20 by Denis Protsenko, head of the commission of the United Russia party on health care, chief doctor of a hospital in the capital’s Kommunarka district, during a meeting of the platform of the political force on health care.

“The ministry confirms that we currently have a 12-month supply of medicines and consumables,” he was quoted as saying. website parties.

On April 18, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, called the situation on the country’s pharmaceutical market stable. Now the basis is being created in the pharmaceutical industry, which will give the industry an additional incentive to produce new drugs, he assured.

On April 12, Andrey Kaprin, chief freelance oncologist of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, director general of the National Medical Research Center for Radiology, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that there is no shortage of medicines for patients with cancer in Russia.

On March 30, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation announced the possibility of purchasing certain types of medicines for which there may be a shortage.

On March 8, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on a temporary ban on the export of medical devices from the country supplied by countries that have joined the anti-Russian sanctions. It is noted that this decision will prevent a shortage of medical devices in the country due to the restrictive measures imposed by unfriendly states.