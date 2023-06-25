Head of Zelensky’s office Yermak: Kyiv would like to hold a global “peace summit” in Ukraine

The Kyiv authorities would like the so-called global “peace summit” to be held in Ukraine. about this in his Telegramchannel wrote the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Andriy Yermak.

Earlier it became known that representatives of the European Union and the United States want to meet with countries that remain neutral in Ukraine in order to discuss Zelensky’s “peace formula”. Danish Copenhagen was mentioned as a possible platform for discussion. It was specified that the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, as well as envoys from India, Brazil and South Africa could come to the meeting.

Yermak, commenting on these messages, called the upcoming meeting important. “I announced the venues that could become a possible venue for a global peace summit. I first suggested Ukraine as the most desirable option for us,” he said.

According to the head of Zelensky’s office, many countries have already announced that they are ready to provide a venue for the summit. Among such platforms is the UN General Assembly.