Head of Zelensky’s office Yermak discussed the situation at the front with US presidential aide

Andriy Yermak, head of the office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, discussed the situation at the front with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan. This Ukrainian official said in Telegram.

“Had a telephone conversation with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan. We discussed the situation at the front, ”the publication says.

It is specified that the parties agreed on further coordination in the provision of security assistance to Ukraine. In addition, Yermak and Sullivan discussed further steps in this direction.