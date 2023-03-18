Head of Office of the President of Ukraine Yermak discussed military assistance with US presidential adviser

Andriy Yermak, head of the office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, discussed further military assistance to Kyiv with adviser to US leader Joe Biden Jake Sullivan. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

Representatives of the two states held a video call. The conversation was also attended by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces General Mark Milley, as well as Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov with his first deputy Oleksandr Pavlyuk, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Commander of the Khortytsya operational-strategic group » Alexander Syrsky, commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group Alexander Tarnovsky.

According to Yermak, the parties discussed the current situation at the front and the provision by the United States of the necessary vehicles, weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

At the end, Zelensky joined the conversation and shared his opinion on the current situation.

Earlier it became known that before the end of the year, the European Union wanted to supply Kyiv with a million shells.