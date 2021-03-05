The Ukrainian army is deliberately provoked in Donbass to end the silence regime, said on Friday, March 5, the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Andriy Yermak during an online conference with representatives of the Center for European Politics.

“In recent months, in recent weeks, we have seen an escalation of the conflict. That is, in our opinion, there is a special provocation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to end the ceasefire regime, ”he quotes. “RIA News”…

As the politician emphasized, during the conflict in the region, about 14 thousand people died, and about 2 million people became displaced.

On March 3, it became known that a police officer of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) died as a result of sniper fire from the Ukrainian security forces.

The Kremlin on March 4 expressed concern about the aggravation of the situation in the region.

In mid-February, the media, referring to a source in the power departments of the DPR, reported that an explosive device detonated in the car of one of the commanders of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed republic. The attempt was made in Gorlovka on Pobedy Avenue.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who did not agree with the results of the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is also being discussed at the meetings in Minsk of the contact group, which since the fall of 2014 adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, and called on Ukraine to fulfill the Minsk agreements and conduct direct negotiations with the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass.