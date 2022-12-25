The head of Zelensky’s office, Yermak, announced Kyiv’s intention to defeat and return Crimea in 2023

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak announced Kyiv’s plans to return Crimea in 2023. About it informs The Guardian.

Yermak predicted that 2023 would be a decisive year for Ukraine. “We will do everything possible to return our territory. I understand that this will be a difficult and stressful job. Our great, brave people will continue to fight. I am sure that next year will indeed be a year of victory, ”says the head of Zelensky’s office.

When asked if the victory included the return of Crimea, he replied: “Absolutely.” The U.S. administration has not backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s pledge to return the peninsula, a mission that most analysts believe will be difficult for the Ukrainian army.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to conduct reconnaissance activities to assess the state of the defense of Crimea. Almost every day since November, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Odessa region have been flying commercial unmanned aerial vehicles in the direction of Crimea and Sevastopol.