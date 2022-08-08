The head of the Zaporizhia region signed a decree on the preparation of a referendum

The head of the Zaporozhye region Yevgeny Balitsky signed an order from the central election commission to start working on the issue of organizing a referendum on joining Russia. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

“Today, within the framework of the forum of the public movement “We are together with Russia” of the Zaporozhye region, a draft resolution was read with a proposal to hold a referendum on the entry of the Zaporozhye region into the Russian Federation,” he wrote.

According to him, the resolution was supported by the participants of the forum, which was attended by over 700 delegates.

Earlier, the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that the authorities of the region are ready to support the Zaporozhye region in organizing a referendum on joining Russia. The head of the peninsula promised assistance from local authorities, and also expressed confidence that the process of “returning the Russian world” to its borders would continue.