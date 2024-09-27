A particular little curtain on Phil Spencer has been leaked online in these hours, in which we see the head of Microsoft Gaming play with PS5 and point out how position of the X button is wrongjokingly referring to the different layout of the same button on the Xbox controller.

During a demonstration at a stand at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, Phil Spencer was filmed joking with what appears to be a PR, “protesting” against the evidently wrong arrangement of the X button on the PS5 controller.

“The X button is in the wrong place,” says Spencer, “It should be this other way,” obviously indicating where the button on the Xbox controllerand laughing.