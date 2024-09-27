A particular little curtain on Phil Spencer has been leaked online in these hours, in which we see the head of Microsoft Gaming play with PS5 and point out how position of the X button is wrongjokingly referring to the different layout of the same button on the Xbox controller.
During a demonstration at a stand at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, Phil Spencer was filmed joking with what appears to be a PR, “protesting” against the evidently wrong arrangement of the X button on the PS5 controller.
“The X button is in the wrong place,” says Spencer, “It should be this other way,” obviously indicating where the button on the Xbox controllerand laughing.
The strange situation of the X button
Obviously Spencer is joking, but also in this case he proves to be a somewhat out of the ordinary character despite the position held at one of the largest companies in the world.
It could perhaps be said that the X button on PlayStation is considered “cross” by the most hardened Sony users, but the joke is still pleasant, especially coming from the CEO of the rival company.
It should also be noted that the X key is actually a constant in all three controllers from Sony, Microsoft and Nintendobut strangely they are in different positions in all cases, which can easily be confusing.
Sarah Bond, president of Xbox, also seems to be glimpsed in the background, also engaged in a test with the DualSense, therefore in a sort of incursion of the Microsoft representative at TGS 2024 at a stand displaying rival consoles, as a sort of further symbolic act of overcoming certain market divisions that appear increasingly blurred in this era.
