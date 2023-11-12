WHO announced the death of patients at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, where there is no water and electricity

The number of deaths of patients at the Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip, left without electricity and water supply, has increased significantly. The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke about this on social networks. X (formerly Twitter).

According to him, WHO was able to contact medical personnel. Ghebreyesus noted that the situation in the hospital was difficult and dangerous. “Three days have passed without electricity, without water and with very poor internet access, which has seriously impacted our ability to provide necessary medical care,” he said.

In addition, there are constant firefights near the medical facility, which aggravates the situation. “Unfortunately, the number of patient deaths has increased significantly,” the head of WHO emphasized.

Earlier, the Iranian Tasnim agency reported that during fierce fighting with Palestinian forces, the Israeli military was stopped in the area of ​​the Al-Shifa medical center in the Gaza Strip.