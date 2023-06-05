Through a new audio message, the head of the Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Group, Evgueni Prigozhin, assured this Monday that the Ukrainian Army has recovered positions around Bakhmut, the city that was the scene of the bloodiest and longest battle (224 days). of the war, which Russia announced it had completely taken over on May 20.

“Now, part of the town of Berkhivka (located on the northwestern outskirts of Bakhmut) has already been lost, the troops are fleeing in silence, a shame,” Prigozhin deplored and urged Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the head of the General Staff, Valeri Gerasimov, to personally go to the front to organize the troops. “Come on, you can do it! And if not, you will die as heroes. The Wagner chief has been systematically criticizing both military leaders for months, either for their lack of courage or for not sending enough ammunition to the front, a circumstance that, in Prigozhin’s opinion, has been the cause of the high number of casualties suffered. by the Wagners and the Russian forces in Bakhmut.

Last Friday, Prigozhin announced that “for the moment, as of June 2, almost 99% of Wagner units have already left Bakhmut. All posts have been handed over to the Ministry of Defense in due time.” Earlier, it was reported that the Wagners “retreat to their rear bases” for the purpose of “resting and then resuming training” for future combat.

On the other hand, Prigozhin’s press service has just confirmed through a statement that, on May 17, three days after the announcement of Bakhmut’s capture, his mercenaries had to face an attack near this city. attack by a unit of the Russian Army that allegedly opened fire on them. The incident, according to the press service, occurred near the town of Semigorie, southeast of Bakhmut, and ended with the arrest of the Russian lieutenant-colonel who launched the attack, a certain Roman Venevitin.

“We found about a dozen places where various explosive devices were placed (…) and it was done by soldiers from the Ministry of Defense,” Prigozhin said, adding that “there was no need to place these charges to contain the enemy, since it is an area rear. Therefore, it can be assumed that they had been set against the Wagners. So, he continued, his sappers proceeded to remove the mines, at which point they began to receive shots.

“Response measures were taken to repel the aggression and the arrests were made,” says Prigozhin, alleging that several Russian soldiers were taken prisoner under the command of Venevitin, head of the 72nd Motorized Infantry Brigade. that he was in a state of drunkenness,” he stressed.

Precisely yesterday, Prigozhin published on his Telegram channel the video with the interrogation carried out on the alleged detained officer, who was no longer wearing the regulation military uniform or wearing the corresponding stripes or stars, nor on the cuff, since he was wearing a cotton anorak. civil. He, with visible trauma to his nose, introduces himself as Lieutenant-Colonel Venevitin and acknowledges that he, along with his subordinates, fired on the Wagners’ vehicle and disarmed their “rapid response” unit. He says that he did it out of simple “personal hostility” without further explanation and admits that he was drunk. In the end, he pleads “guilty” to the facts.