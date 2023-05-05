Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Kremlin-backed Russian private mercenary group Wagner, posted a video on his Telegram channel showing dozens of dead Russian soldiers and lashing out at the Russian military for its failure to supply its men with ammunition. With a volley of expletives, Prigozhin blames Russian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for a “70 percent shortage of ammunition” on the battlefield in Ukraine and for the deaths of soldiers. According to Prigozhin, the soldiers were killed in Ukraine on May 4th.



01:31