Head of Wagner PMC Prigozhin remained under investigation in the case of an armed rebellion in Russia

The criminal case against the head of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, initiated under article 279 (“Armed rebellion”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, has not yet been terminated. The Investigation Department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia continues its investigation.

According to a Kommersant source in the prosecutor’s office, the decision to open a case was not canceled, which means that Prigozhin remains under investigation. The source noted that the decision was not canceled due to procedural rules, since “too little time has passed for such a decision to be made.”

Peskov announced the termination of the case against Prigozhin

On the evening of Saturday, June 24, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the criminal case against the armed rebellion against Yevgeny Prigozhin would be dropped, and the founder of the Wagner PMC would leave for Belarus. According to Peskov, the word of Russian President Vladimir Putin is the guarantee of Prigozhin’s departure to Belarus.

Negotiations to end the rebellion were led by Alexander Lukashenko

On the evening of June 24, the press service of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reported that the head of state had been negotiating with Yevgeny Prigozhin all day to stop the attempted rebellion.

The head of the PMC agreed to stop the advance of military convoys across Russia and announced that his military was turning around and heading to field camps.

Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his Belarusian counterpart for his work to de-escalate the situation around Wagner.

Armed rebellion in Russia lasted a day

On June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin stated that the Russian military had allegedly attacked the rear camps of the group. He threatened to use force in response. After that, the FSB opened a case against the businessman about organizing an armed rebellion.

Later, PMC fighters appeared in Rostov-on-Don, a convoy with their equipment was also seen on the roads on the way to Moscow.

In some regions of the country, including in the capital, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime was introduced. A day later, on the evening of June 24, Wagner PMC fighters began to return to their field camps.