The head of WADA Banka said he was disappointed that CAS did not suspend Russia for four years

The head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Vitold Banka, expressed disappointment in the sanctions of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against Russia. His words are quoted by the publication Inside the Games.

“I remain very disappointed that CAS has not approved all of WADA’s requirements. In particular, it was discouraging that CAS reduced the duration of the sanctions from our proposed four years to two,” he said.

Banka added that he also regrets the softening of the conditions for the admission of Russians to tournaments in a neutral status, including the absence of mandatory doping testing of athletes before major tournaments.

Earlier it became known about the decision of WADA to extend the suspension of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA). Thus, all sanctions imposed on Russian sports will remain.

In December 2019, the WADA Executive Committee decided to deprive Russia of the right to host the Olympics and World Championships, and deprive Russian athletes of the flag and anthem for a period of four years. The reason was the deprivation of RUSADA of the status of compliance. In December 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) approved the imposition of sanctions for a period of two years.