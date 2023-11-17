The appeal of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) against the sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will be considered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 6-12 months, WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said after a meeting of the WADA Foundation board on November 17.

“The case has been submitted to CAS, it will be reviewed in the next 6-12 months,” he is quoted as saying TASS.

WADA Foundation meeting took place in Montreal, Canada. The head of the agency made a number of statements about Russian sports there. In particular, he spoke about Russia’s right to host the World Friendship Games.

On October 13, RUSADA General Director Veronika Loginova announced that the agency had sent a formal notice to the World Anti-Doping Agency of disagreement with the statement of non-compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code. She noted that the agency’s operational activities are carried out in strict accordance with international standards.

Earlier, on September 22, WADA stated that RUSADA still does not comply with the World Anti-Doping Code. The Russian anti-doping agency was given 21 days to agree or appeal these charges.

In 2019, due to doping scandals surrounding Russian sports, WADA recognized RUSADA as not complying with the anti-doping code and imposed sanctions for four years. On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced WADA restrictions to two years. Russian athletes were prohibited from competing at the Olympic Games and World Championships under the national flag. Russia was also deprived of the right to host major international competitions.

The sanctions expired in December 2022, while WADA stated its desire to extend the restrictions for another four years, which contradicts the CAS decision. However, despite this, WADA refused to automatically return RUSADA to the status of compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.