The head of VTB Andrey Kostin called for the resumption of the privatization program in Russia, as well as to attract an additional 70 trillion rubles to the economy by expanding the public debt. He wrote about it in a column for RBCpublished April 11th.

Kostin suggested financing priority projects by restarting privatization. According to the head of VTB, this will replenish the budget and give a strong impetus to those areas where initiative and the ability to make quick and innovative decisions are important. To provide them, as he considered, a private initiative is capable.

Also, as a source of financing, Kostin proposed an increase in the level of public debt. He expressed the opinion that the economy could be replenished by about 70 trillion rubles.

The liquid funds of the National Wealth Fund can also act as another source of funds for the economy. The course of financing priority investment projects must be continued, he added.

Earlier that day, the results of a study by the Center for Economic Expertise of the Institute of State and Municipal Administration (ISMU) of the National Research University Higher School of Economics became known, according to which large enterprises can replenish the budget through a one-time contribution of 470 billion rubles. This is 1.6 times higher than the expectations of the Ministry of Finance, which expects to receive 300 billion rubles from the collection.

On April 8, Kommersant, citing data from the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, reported that Russian budget revenues began to catch up with expenditures in March of this year, the deficit fell to 2.4 trillion rubles. So, in March the budget was closed with a small surplus of 183 billion rubles. At the same time, in January the monthly budget deficit amounted to 1.65 trillion rubles, and in February – 933 billion rubles.

Prior to this, on April 3, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that all decisions planned in Russia for 2023 would be financed, regardless of the difference in budget revenues and expenditures. According to him, the situation with the budget balance in the country will normalize within a year.

On December 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the Russian budget for 2023-2025 with a gradual reduction in the deficit from 2 to 0.7% of GDP.