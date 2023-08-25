The head of VTB Andrey Kostin became the chairman of the board of directors of USC

The head of VTB Andrey Kostin headed the board of directors of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). About it informs press office of the organization.

Earlier, Andrey Puchkov, the former deputy chairman of the board of VTB, was appointed the new CEO of USC. His candidacy for the board of directors of the organization was nominated by the government of the Russian Federation.

VTB received in trust management the securities of the USC company for a period of five years. The Ministry of Industry and Trade explained the transfer of shares by saying that this would stabilize the financial condition of the corporation.

USC is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia, it unites most of the domestic shipbuilding complex. At the same time, tens of billions of rubles are not enough for the construction of fishing vessels under the state program for the enterprises that are part of the corporation. According to various estimates, the deficit ranges from 42 to 70 billion rubles.