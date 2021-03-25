Plastic bank cards in 10 years will probably no longer be needed by people, said the head of the international payment system Visa in Russia Mikhail Berner at the IX annual forum of financial innovations on Thursday, March 25.

“Probably, the“ plastic ”will definitely remain somewhere in people’s memories,” he said, answering the relevant question.

According to Berner, “plastic” plays a smaller role now than it used to be. In some large banks, up to 30% of new customers do not receive a plastic card, it is only in a smartphone.

“When the situation with the pandemic finally improves and people start traveling again, then really someone will order a card for themselves, because not all countries can still pay for purchases by phone or without a card,” explained the head of Visa in Russia.

He also noted that over the past year, the share of contactless payments in Russia has grown by more than 70%: every third transaction in the country is carried out using a smartphone.

Earlier on Thursday, a study of the Skrepka payment service showed that the share of non-cash payments by Russians for everyday purchases increased by 5% over the year to 76%. At the same time, 13% of citizens do not use contactless payments for security reasons.

Experts named the consequences of anti-coronavirus restrictions, as well as the development of digital services and loyalty programs for Russian banks and payment systems, as the reasons for the growth of non-cash payments.

Earlier on the same day, the head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina at the Junior PayTech Forum-2021 said that online payments have become everyday, and that it is much easier to carry out various operations with them than in cash. She stressed that she no longer remembers the last time she used cash.

On the eve, representatives of Russian financial organizations told Izvestia that they are actively experimenting with the introduction of a biometric module into ATMs. Sberbank will start re-equipping the ATM network this year. RSHB is planning a large-scale launch of a face identification service in self-service devices.