The armed conflict in the Gaza Strip has no parallel in the past, as residents are trapped in the enclave itself due to the Israeli blockade and unable to escape. The head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, spoke about this on November 17

“This is such a unique situation because in many places people can leave, but here (in Gaza – Ed.) they cannot leave anywhere. They were simply trapped,” Russell said in an interview with an American television channel CNN.

According to the head of the UN Children’s Fund, she intends to return to the region in the next few weeks, since her previous trip had to be interrupted due to an accident on the way to Israel, which she got into in Egypt.

Earlier in the day, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said widespread famine and outbreaks of infectious diseases in Gaza were almost inevitable given the damage to the enclave’s infrastructure and health care.

Earlier this week, the press service of the enclave government reported that at least 22 hospitals and 49 medical centers in the Gaza Strip had ceased operations as a result of Israeli strikes.

At the same time, it became known that since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded at least 137 attacks on medical facilities in the enclave.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also opposed the idea of ​​hospitals being affected by the fighting in the Gaza Strip. He also pointed out that Israel must act in accordance with the rules of war.

Prior to this, on October 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported the impossibility of evacuating hospital patients from the combat zone and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It was noted that hospitals were overcrowded with patients with severe injuries, while the flow of victims did not stop.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.