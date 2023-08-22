Head of military intelligence of Ukraine Budanov threatened new strikes on Crimea

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, threatened with new strikes on Crimea with the words “you will see again.” He is quoted by the agency “UNIAN”.

According to the head of the department, the Kyiv authorities want to destroy everything that belongs to Russia on the peninsula. “What, in principle, you see and will see in the next few days,” he said.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that Kyiv was responsible for another attempt to attack the Crimean bridge, which took place on August 12. Thus, the Ukrainian troops respond to the actions of Russia, he added.

On August 3, Secretary of the National Security Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov confirmed the participation of the country’s Security Service (SBU) in two attacks on the Crimean bridge. On July 17, Ukrainian surface drones attacked a structure near the 145th pillar.